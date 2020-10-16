American Red Cross Northern Valleys Chapter welcomes new executive director

By Claire Schlaman

For The Signal

American Red Cross of the Northern Valleys welcomes Hector LaFarga Jr. as the new executive director. He serves the San Fernando, Antelope and Santa Clarita Valley, and adjacent Los Angeles County areas.

Hector has had over 20 years of experience in the nonprofit field, working for and successfully leading these organizations.

His outreach will include availability for media interviews, coordinating with community partners and elected officials, fundraising for the North Valley region, engaging with and recruiting volunteers, and helping with collection goals.

“My life’s work has brought me to this point and I am eager to continue my nonprofit efforts and serving communities in need,” said LaFarga in a prepared statement.

Before coming to Red Cross Northern Valleys, Hector was the regional executive director of the west for After-School All-Stars, where he worked strategically with executives and the national home office to execute regional strategies related to operations, as well as fund, staff, and board development.

“Building volunteer-rich partnerships and being part of dynamic, committed teams is where I can make the most impact” said LaFarga in a prepared statement.

He is driven by a passion of serving those in need through his compassionate and collaborative leadership approach.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org/la or cruzrojaamericana.org.