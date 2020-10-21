Another Hart High grad starts in World Series

Hart High School graduate Tyler Glasnow started Game 1 of the World Series for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays Tuesday, becoming the second former Hart pitcher to take the mound for the Devil Rays in a World Series game.

Glasnow was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He spent his first few seasons in the minor leagues before being called up by Pittsburgh on July 7, 2016.

Glasnow, who was born in Newhall and played prep baseball at Hart High School, was traded by the Pirates to the Tampa Bay Rays at the MLB trade deadline in July 2018.

The deal sent the right-handed pitcher and Austin Meadows to Tampa in exchange for Chris Archer.

“Tampa has always been a place where young guys go to get opportunities,” Glasnow’s former coach Jim Ozella said back at the time of the trade. “It’s a team that has a real good history of developing pitchers and I really think this will jumpstart his career.”

Another Hart High product, Jamie Shields, as of this writing is the only Tampa Bay Rays pitcher to win a World Series game, a trend Glasnow hopes to break against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Shields won two games for the Rays in the 2008 World Series that was ultimately won by the Philadelphia Phillies.)

In the 2020 regular season, Glasnow compiled a 4.08 ERA with a 5-1 record. His career record is 15-18, with a 4.43 ERA.