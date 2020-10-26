Big rig leaking fuel prompts Hazmat response

A big rig leaking fuel on Interstate 5 in Castaic Monday afternoon prompted a response from Hazmat units.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a big rig leaking fuel on the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 5 at Hasley Canyon Road around 2:20 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.
“Additional info said about 30 gallons were leaked,” Lua said. “Hazmat units were requested, and they are en route.”
Fire personnel were reportedly blocking the No. 4 lane, slowing traffic near the incident, per California Highway Patrol traffic logs.