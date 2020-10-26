Big rig leaking fuel prompts Hazmat response

A big rig leaking fuel on Interstate 5 in Castaic Monday afternoon prompted a response from Hazmat units.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a big rig leaking fuel on the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 5 at Hasley Canyon Road around 2:20 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department Hazmat crew assists in the clean-up of a fuel leak on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Castaic Monday afternoon. October 26, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“Additional info said about 30 gallons were leaked,” Lua said. “Hazmat units were requested, and they are en route.”

Fire personnel were reportedly blocking the No. 4 lane, slowing traffic near the incident, per California Highway Patrol traffic logs.

