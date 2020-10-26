Big rig leaking fuel prompts Hazmat response

A Los Angeles County Fire Department Hazmat crew assists in the clean-up of a fuel leak on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Castaic Monday afternoon. October 26, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A big rig leaking fuel on Interstate 5 in Castaic Monday afternoon prompted a response from Hazmat units.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a big rig leaking fuel on the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 5 at Hasley Canyon Road around 2:20 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department Hazmat crew assists in the clean-up of a fuel leak on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Castaic Monday afternoon. October 26, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“Additional info said about 30 gallons were leaked,” Lua said. “Hazmat units were requested, and they are en route.”

Fire personnel were reportedly blocking the No. 4 lane, slowing traffic near the incident, per California Highway Patrol traffic logs.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department Hazmat crew assists in the clean-up of a fuel leak on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Castaic Monday afternoon. October 26, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
A Los Angeles County Fire Department Hazmat crew assists in the clean-up of a fuel leak on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Castaic Monday afternoon. October 26, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
A Los Angeles County Fire Department Hazmat crew assists in the clean-up of a fuel leak on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Castaic Monday afternoon. October 26, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS