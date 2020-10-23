Checklist for Choosing a Software Developer

No matter what online project you are going to launch, it will be difficult for you to achieve success without a professional software development company. The most important part of a successful startup is the development of a high-quality minimum viable product. The main question at this stage is how to choose a dev team for a startup?

Since the software development process takes a lot of time and requires a significant investment, you may want to get guarantees of successful project completion. Naturally, having experienced developers or hiring this sustainable company can be a solution for the success of your product development. Ideally, you may have already selected an experienced development team. But what if you don’t have such specialists? Where can you get them? And how to make sure that their expertise level meets your project specs? In case you need to find and hire a team of professional developers, the following options can be considered:

find a team of trusted developers on the recommendation of friends or business colleagues;

search for developers on the Internet;

search for programmers on specialized sites for hiring freelancers;

search in social media (e.g., LinkedIn).

Regardless of the option you choose, there are a couple of things to keep in mind.

Things to Consider Before Hiring a Web Developer

There are many developers and software development companies on the market, so there will hardly be a shortage of options. However, not all of them will cope well with your project. To pick the best-suited candidate, you need to keep in mind a couple of things.

#1 — Define Your Areas & Requirements

When approaching a web development company, be specific about your requirements and fields of your product/service application. Make sure you highlight all the features that are expected from a web developer. An experienced web developer will provide recommendations for cooperation terms (hourly, part-time, full-time) and the project implementation time.

#2 — Set a Realistic Budget

Always run your research before hiring a web or software development company. Estimate a budget based on your requirements. The numbers may vary depending on your project requirements and specs. Companies are more inclined to hire web developers from Eastern Asia these days because they provide services at affordable rates. However, you can never be sure that they will deliver a quality and well-optimized solution.

#3 — Set Realistic Timelines

When hiring a web developer, it is best to discuss timelines. Always choose a web development company that offers 24/7 help for your project and keeps you informed throughout the entire development cycle of your project.

#4 — Do Your Homework

A good web developer pops up with new ideas and updates. Hence, you need to have detailed information about the latest developments so that you can add your own materials that you want to use to develop your sites.

Getting a Professional Developer on Board

Once you are done with your project specs, requirements, and development directions, it comes the time to start your searches. Use the global network as your main search field, and you will get different options.

Search for Developers on the Internet

Lots of software development teams offer their services on their own websites. Try to write any queries related to the topic of your project in the search bar:

web application development;

development of cloud solutions for startups and businesses;

minimum viable product creation for startups;

a reliable development team for startups, etc.

You will find different options on Google in a couple of seconds. In addition, you can also find feedback from previous customers on the review websites and forums. So it will be easier for you to make an informed decision.

Freelance Websites

Many development teams have profiles on popular platforms like Upwork, PeoplePerHour, or Freelancer. Searching for a dev team on these resources gives you the following advantages:

many filters that allow you to fine-tune your search parameters;

a detailed description of the set of services provided by the team and technologies used;

a rating system that allows you to assess the team’ s services quality;

feedbacks from other customers that help you create a holistic picture;

publication of your “request,” which developers can respond to.

Social Media Platforms

One of the best ways to hire a development team for a startup is to search through social networks like Facebook or LinkedIn. These platforms have thematic groups where developers communicate with each other; there you can leave a description of your project and ask subscribers to recommend a good team to you.

The advantage of LinkedIn is that this social network is geared towards the interaction of professionals. Many specialists post links to their portfolios and indicate their previous work experience. Besides, the endorsement system allows you to get an idea of ​​the level of professional skills of a particular specialist or team.