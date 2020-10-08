Child abuse suspect arrested in Castaic

A man suspected of abusing his stepson for the past four years was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies in Castaic on Wednesday.

The arrest, which occurred on the 31600 block of Castaic Road, occurred after the suspect’s 14-year-old stepson walked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station earlier that same day to file a report.

“Deputies learned that the child had been mentally and physically abused by his stepfather since 2016,” said Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Special Victims Bureau. “The most recent incident that occurred on Oct. 1 involved the stepfather striking the child repeatedly with a USB type charging cord.”

The child, according to Hudson, had several visible injuries on his body that were consistent with what he had told deputies.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was contacted by deputies at his residence and arrested on suspicion of corporal injury to a child and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.