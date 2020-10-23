Child and parent transported to hospital following ATV crash

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal.
A parent and child were taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in an ATV-related crash in Acton Friday morning. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of “a quad accident” at around 8:49 a.m. near Boiling Point and Shannon Valley roads, according to fire department spokesman Franklin Lopez. 

“The call came in as an injury ALS (Advanced Life Support), a quad accident with multi patients,” he said. 

One pediatric patient was transported to a local area hospital via a helicopter and the adult patient was transported via ground ambulance to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to fire department officials. 

There was no immediate information regarding the condition of the two patients. 

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal.

