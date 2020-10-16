Circle of Hope to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Claire Schlaman

For The Signal

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local nonprofit organization Circle of Hope is holding its annual 31 Days of Hope to help increase attention and support for breast cancer.

During this event, local businesses have partnered with Circle of Hope to hold fundraisers that go towards cancer patients. The funds raised help make possible the programs and financial assistance services offered to community members through the organization.

For 31 days, Circle of Hope is reaching out to Santa Clarita businesses and residents through advocacy, events, publications, and speaking engagements to bring awareness to cancer prevention.

“It is through the support of our community that Circle of Hope is able to offer supportive services to not only those with breast cancer, but to those in our community who are fighting all cancers,” said Christy Grable, chair of the event, in a prepared statement.

Participating 31 Days of Hope partners include Mimi’s Cafe, Vista Valencia Golf Course and many more. For a full list of all participating partners, visit www.circleofhopeinc.org/31days.

Circle of Hope provides emotional, educational and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies and support groups to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community, all of which are offered free of charge.

If you, your organization, business, restaurant or community group would like to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness month and host a beneficiary event, please contact Circle of Hope at 661 254-5218 or [email protected]