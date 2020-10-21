City recognized for ‘transparency and good governance’

The city of Santa Clarita was recently awarded for its efforts in promoting “transparency and good governance,” officials announced Monday.

The Special District Leadership Foundation, a nonprofit organization that recognizes special districts in California for best practices through certification and accreditation, awarded the city with the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence.

“This award is a testament to the city of Santa Clarita’s continued commitment to open government,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth in a prepared statement. “Our staff is to be commended for their contributions that empower the public with information and facilitate engagement and oversight.”

To receive the award, the city of Santa Clarita demonstrated the completion of essential governance transparency requirements, including conducting ethics training for all council members, properly conducting open and public meetings and filing financial transactions and compensation reports to the State Controller in a timely manner, according to a city news release.

For more information on the certificate, contact Clerk & Contract Services Manager Joseph Oerum at [email protected] or at 661-286-4184.