City to consider 3-story storage facility in Saugus

Santa Clarita City Council members are set to discuss a three-story storage facility in Saugus at their meeting Tuesday.

The project at the southwest corner of Golden Valley Road and Valley Center Drive was approved in mid-September by the Planning Commission, after the developer, Horne Partners LLC, was asked to add two electric vehicle-charging stations, landscaping along Golden Valley Road and a faster response for any potential damage repairs for a clock tower.

The development proposes a 156,000-square-foot self-storage facility nearly 58 feet tall, with 1,200 storage units, 21 parking spaces (of which 16 would be gated), a business office and a gated entry with after-hours access for customers.

On a 2-acre site, which is currently vacant, the facility will be three stories with a clock tower, but would be styled architecturally to appear as a two-story building to blend in with surrounding commercial buildings, including another proposed two-story commercial proposal near the storage project site, according to Jim Goodman of James Goodman Architecture, which has partnered with the project developer Horne Partners LLC.

“I think the visual impact of the building will read more like a two-story building than a three-story building,” he said during the September Planning Commission meeting, adding that the floor-to-floor heights are a few feet less than a typical commercial structure.

Developers are looking to change the land use from community commercial to business park, as the City Council adopted in 2003 an ordinance that prohibits self-storage units in the community commercial zone.

“The change was made to limit the visibility of self-storage facilities along primary and secondary thoroughfares, as well as to preserve commercial corridors, in an effort to improve the jobs/housing balance within the city,” read the report.

The City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and members of the public that would like to connect with a project planner can call 661-286-4048 or send written correspondence to city associate planner Ben Jarvis at [email protected].