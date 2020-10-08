County names new presiding judge, assistant presiding judge

The top judge in Los Angeles County, Presiding Judge Kevin Brazile, has announced he will be succeeded by Presiding Judge-Elect Eric C. Taylor.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the bench announced that Taylor’s assistant presiding judge had also been selected: Judge Samantha P. Jessner.

The two were chosen via an election held by their fellow judges of the Superior Court of Los Angeles.

Taylor and Jessner are coming into their leadership positions as the court, like many other government and law enforcement institutions, grapples with a number of decisions and changes in light of COVID-19.

“I am humbled by my colleagues’ support of my candidacy,” Jessner said. “I am honored and privileged to have the opportunity to lead the Los Angeles Superior Court through and beyond these challenging times, and I look forward to working with Judge Taylor to provide equal access to justice.”

The 2021-22 term is set to begin for both Taylor and Jessner on Jan. 1.