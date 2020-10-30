COVID-19: Public Health reports 1,296 cases countywide, 41 in SCV

Coronavirus. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 figures Friday, and also urged residents to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos with caution as the virus continues to be widespread in the county:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,296

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 306,327

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 26

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,056

Hospitalizations countywide: 743; 30% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 28: 15, with 299 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 41, 22 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 7,298

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 74

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 4,360

Unincorporated – Acton: 85

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 37

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 174

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,189 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 5

Unincorporated – Newhall: 26

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 38

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 200

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 103

Unincorporated – Valencia: 52


To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.

Raychel Stewart

