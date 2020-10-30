COVID-19: Public Health reports 1,296 cases countywide, 41 in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 figures Friday, and also urged residents to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos with caution as the virus continues to be widespread in the county:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,296
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 306,327
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 26
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,056
Hospitalizations countywide: 743; 30% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 28: 15, with 299 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 41, 22 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 7,298
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 74
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 4,360
Unincorporated – Acton: 85
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 37
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 174
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,189 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 5
Unincorporated – Newhall: 26
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 1
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 38
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 200
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 103
Unincorporated – Valencia: 52
