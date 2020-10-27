COVID-19: Public Health reports 1,586 new cases countywide, 59 in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported over 1,500 new COVID-19-related cases in the county, and urges residents to comply with infection control protocols while watching sporting events in public places.

“Public Health urges restaurants, breweries and wineries that show sporting events on televisions to strictly adhere to public health protocols and directives to prevent increases of COVID-19,” Public Health officials wrote in a news release. “This includes not allowing customers to congregate in any areas or around televisions, ensuring guests are seated at a table and keeping at least 6 feet of physical distance between tables. Employees also should wear appropriate face coverings, and customers should use a face covering when they’re not eating or drinking.

In addition, the The California Department of Public Health updated its metrics showing the county’s seven-day average positivity rate is at 3.7%, up 0.3% from last week, while its case rate is significantly above the threshold at 11-per-100,000 residents — an increase in 0.9 from last week — and its adjusted case rate is 8 per 100,000, which is adjusted depending on the county’s testing volume and increased 0.4 since last week, according to state data released Tuesday, based on results from the week ending Oct. 17.

In order to move into Tier 2, which would allow for more reopenings, a county’s case rate must be at or below seven new diagnoses per 100,000 residents per day, with a testing positivity rate of 5% to 8%. Counties must continue to meet these metrics for two consecutive weeks before moving into this tier.

The Department of Public Health also released the following updated COVID-19 figures during Tuesday:

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 59

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 7,177

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 73

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,586

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 302,077

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 29

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,027

Hospitalizations countywide: 747; 27% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 21: 12, with 290 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

The latest number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 4,269

Unincorporated – Acton: 83

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 32

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 174

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,171 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 5

Unincorporated – Newhall: 26

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 38

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 196

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 103

Unincorporated – Valencia: 52

