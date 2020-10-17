COVID-19: Public Health reports 953 new cases countywide, 21 in SCV

COVID-19. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday, while urging residents to continue to be cautious as the county’s level of community transmission remains “too high” to move to a less restrictive tier:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 953

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 288,136

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 10

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,863

Hospitalizations countywide: 746; 24% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 15: 11

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 21

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,748

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 68

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,924

Unincorporated – Acton: 78

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 30

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 161

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,151 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4

Unincorporated – Newhall: 14

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 28

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 188

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 91

Unincorporated – Valencia: 51

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.

Advertisement

Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS