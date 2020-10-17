COVID-19: Public Health reports 953 new cases countywide, 21 in SCV

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday, while urging residents to continue to be cautious as the county’s level of community transmission remains “too high” to move to a less restrictive tier:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 953

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 288,136

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 10

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,863

Hospitalizations countywide: 746; 24% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 15: 11

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 21

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,748

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 68

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,924

Unincorporated – Acton: 78

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 30

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 161

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,151 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4

Unincorporated – Newhall: 14

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 28

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 188

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 91

Unincorporated – Valencia: 51

