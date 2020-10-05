Department of public health reports 7 COVID-19-related deaths; 472 new cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported seven deaths and 472 new cases within the last 24 hours in L.A. County during a news conference Monday.

The total number of cases in the county is now 274,942; the number of deaths currently total 6,654.

“We have seen a significant decline since our spike in July,” said Barbara Ferrer, public health director. “But as a reminder, we always see low numbers on Monday; these (numbers) are a result of that lag.”

There are currently 674 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the county.

The county announced last week certain businesses can reopen at limited capacity, including nail salons and card rooms which were allowed to open Oct.1.

Schools can begin applying for waivers which would allow students grades TK to 2nd to return to in-person instruction once approved by the department of public health.

Indoor malls will be able to reopen Oct. 7 at 25% capacity but common areas and food courts will remain closed. Outdoor recreational areas and parks are also able to reopen if approved by LA County Parks and Recreation.