Deputies ask for community’s help in locating man suspected of brandishing knife at store clerk

Photo courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.
Law enforcement officials are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man suspected of brandishing a knife at a store clerk while making threats to use the weapon. 

According to a bulletin released by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the incident occurred two months ago on Aug. 4. 

“(The suspect) pointed a folding knife at the clerk working at a liquor store in Valencia,” said the bulletin. “The suspect was asked to exit the store because he was not wearing a mask.” 

The man had a female companion with him, and both left in a green Toyota SUV, according to Sheriff’s Station officials. 

The suspect has been described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes in his 30s. 

Anyone with information regarding the suspect can contact Detective Muralles at 661-255-1121, ext. 2322. 

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Caleb Lunetta

