Deputies ask for community’s help in locating man suspected of brandishing knife at store clerk

Law enforcement officials are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man suspected of brandishing a knife at a store clerk while making threats to use the weapon.

According to a bulletin released by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the incident occurred two months ago on Aug. 4.

“(The suspect) pointed a folding knife at the clerk working at a liquor store in Valencia,” said the bulletin. “The suspect was asked to exit the store because he was not wearing a mask.”

The man had a female companion with him, and both left in a green Toyota SUV, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

The suspect has been described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes in his 30s.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect can contact Detective Muralles at 661-255-1121, ext. 2322.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.