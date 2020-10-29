Firefighters extinguish trash truck fire on 5 freeway

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Los Angeles County firefighters extinguished a trash truck fire on Interstate 5 Thursday morning. 

Fire Department personnel received reports of a vehicle fire and responded to the scene shortly after 8:40 a.m. on the northbound 5 freeway near the California Highway Patrol truck scales, according to Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua. 

“It was a trash truck trailer and no brush (fire was) involved,” she said. 

CHP officers and firefighters worked to clear the road and move the truck to the truck scale parking lot, where the vehicle was safely extinguished, according to CHP officials. 

No injuries or major traffic delays were reported. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS