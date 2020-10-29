Firefighters extinguish trash truck fire on 5 freeway

Los Angeles County firefighters extinguished a trash truck fire on Interstate 5 Thursday morning.

Fire Department personnel received reports of a vehicle fire and responded to the scene shortly after 8:40 a.m. on the northbound 5 freeway near the California Highway Patrol truck scales, according to Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

“It was a trash truck trailer and no brush (fire was) involved,” she said.

CHP officers and firefighters worked to clear the road and move the truck to the truck scale parking lot, where the vehicle was safely extinguished, according to CHP officials.

No injuries or major traffic delays were reported.