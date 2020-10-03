Firefighters extinguish brush fire in Val Verde

Firefighters quickly extinguished a brush fire in Val Verde before it could reach the 10 acres they believed it had the potential for Saturday morning.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received reports of a vegetation fire at around 9:09 a.m. on the 29900 block of San Martinez Road, a spokesman with the Fire Department said.
As of 9:35 a.m., the fire grew to 2 acres of medium brush burning uphill and with a potential for 10 acres, according to department officials.
“No structures currently threatened,” read a tweet from the Fire Department at 9:25 a.m.
Just before 9:40 a.m. crews declared forward progress had stopped.
“Forward progress of (the) fire stopped at 2 acres,” the Fire Department updated, adding that all fixed-wing aircraft had been canceled.
No injuries or structures threatened were reported.
