Firefighters extinguish brush fire in Val Verde

Firefighters quickly extinguished a brush fire in Val Verde before it could reach the 10 acres they believed it had the potential for Saturday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received reports of a vegetation fire at around 9:09 a.m. on the 29900 block of San Martinez Road, a spokesman with the Fire Department said.

As of 9:35 a.m., the fire grew to 2 acres of medium brush burning uphill and with a potential for 10 acres, according to department officials.

“No structures currently threatened,” read a tweet from the Fire Department at 9:25 a.m.

BRUSH FIRE | FS143 | 29923 San Martinez Rd #ValVerde | One acre of medium brush burning uphill, creeping. No structures currently threatened. This is the #MartinezFire. 1st Alarm assignment with Fixed Wing Aircraft inbound. #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 3, 2020

Just before 9:40 a.m. crews declared forward progress had stopped.

“Forward progress of (the) fire stopped at 2 acres,” the Fire Department updated, adding that all fixed-wing aircraft had been canceled.

No injuries or structures threatened were reported.