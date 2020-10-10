L.A County reports 1,256 COVID-19 cases; SCV sees 38

Coronavirus. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control
L.A. County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,256

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 279,909

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 13

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,741

Hospitalizations countywide: 724; 26% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 7: 9, with 273 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 38, 31 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,484

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 66

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,743

Unincorporated – Acton: 74

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 28

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 151

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,103 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4

Unincorporated – Newhall: 14

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 28

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 6

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 180

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 88

Unincorporated – Valencia: 48


To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.

Raychel Stewart

