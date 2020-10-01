L.A. County sees 1,148 COVID-19 cases, SCV sees 42

COVID-19. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,148

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 271,371

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 35

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,610

Underlying health conditions overall: 92%

Hospitalizations countywide: 746; 27% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 30: 12, with 262 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 42

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,233

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 60

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows: 

City of Santa Clarita: 3,552

Unincorporated – Acton: 72

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 28

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 9

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 139

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,083 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4

Unincorporated – Newhall: 14

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 28

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 3

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 170

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 78

Unincorporated – Valencia: 46

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS