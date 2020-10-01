L.A. County sees 1,148 COVID-19 cases, SCV sees 42

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,148
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 271,371
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 35
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,610
Underlying health conditions overall: 92%
Hospitalizations countywide: 746; 27% of whom are in the ICU
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 30: 12, with 262 discharged since the onset of the pandemic
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 42
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,233
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 60
The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 3,552
Unincorporated – Acton: 72
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 28
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 9
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 139
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,083 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4
Unincorporated – Newhall: 14
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 28
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 3
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 170
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 78
Unincorporated – Valencia: 46
