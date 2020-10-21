L.A. County to allow more reopenings, update guidance

Los Angeles County officials announced Wednesday they would be adjusting the health officer orders for certain sectors later this week, allowing for more business reopenings, including family entertainment centers outdoors with modifications.

“I hope this provides much needed relief and respite for residents who are looking for some activities outside of their homes, (and) these updates will also bring more employees back to work,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing.

This comes as the county’s Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services released data showing a 16% unemployment rate in the county.

Other updates include the guidance for breweries and wineries, with Public Health officials expected to remove the requirement for reservations at both businesses and the food requirement for wineries.

These modifications are expected to align the county with the state’s guidelines, and updated health officer orders with specific guidance are set to be released for these sectors Friday.

In addition, the capacity for higher-need students allowed to return to school for in-person learning are also expected to be increased from 10% to 25%.

“Many schools have used this program to bring a large portion of their youngest students back to campus, recognizing young children are unable to learn online and qualify as high need students,” Barger added. “We will now increase to 25% capacity for high-need students, so more children and youth can have access to their teachers, and the on-site support systems that are so critical for their growth and for their education.”

On Tuesday, the state’s Public Health officials also announced massage and tattoo parlors, along with other personal care services, can reopen indoors with modifications, though county health officials did not clarify when these businesses would be permitted to reopen during Wednesday’s briefing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.