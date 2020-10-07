L.A. County’s metrics continue to hold in state’s highest-risk tier

California’s Public Health Department updated its metrics for each county on the state’s blueprint for reopening, with Los Angeles County still in the state’s most-restrictive tier.

The county’s seven-day average positivity rate is at 2.8%, down 0.1% from last week, while its case rate is significantly above the threshold at 9.4 per 100,000 residents — an increase in 0.5 from last week — and its adjusted case rate is 7.4, which is adjusted depending on the county’s testing volume and increased 0.1 since last week, according to the state data released Tuesday, based on results from the week ending Sept. 26.

In order to move into Tier 2, which would allow for more reopenings, a county’s case rate must be at or below seven new diagnoses per 100,000 residents per day, with a testing positivity rate of 5% to 8%. Counties must continue to meet these metrics for two consecutive weeks before moving into this tier.

L.A. County Department of Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 990

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 275,856

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 30

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,681

Hospitalizations countywide: 685; 29% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 2: 9, with 266 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 20

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,353

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 65

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,637

Unincorporated – Acton: 73

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 28

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 9

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 147

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,096 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4

Unincorporated – Newhall: 14

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 28

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 6

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 175

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 85

Unincorporated – Valencia: 48

