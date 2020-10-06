Man arrested after woman, good Samaritan attacked at Newhall Metrolink station

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault likely to produce injury, after a woman and a bystander who tried to help her Sunday evening were part of an assault reported in Newhall.

Deputies responded to a call regarding a possible assault with a deadly weapon around 7:30 p.m., at the Newhall Metrolink Station on the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue.

Upon investigating, deputies reported a woman was assaulted and, while she was on the floor, a man who was nearby and saw the alleged attack tried to help her out, was also attacked by the same suspect, according to the preliminary report of the incident.

The woman and the male suspect then reportedly left the scene, leaving the good Samaritan who tried to help unconscious at the station.

“Deputies contacted the male bystander and observed injuries to his face and upper torso,” according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “The male bystander was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.”

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect immediately following the incident; however, on Monday, the woman walked into the Sheriff’s Station to speak with deputies regarding the alleged assault.

The suspect, Thomas Hearns, 23, a security worker who’s reportedly homeless and living in Santa Clarita, turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Station on Monday afternoon. He was arrested without incident on suspicion of domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies did not identify the weapon used in the attack.

The good Samaritan suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.