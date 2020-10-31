More than 4,500 affected by Newhall power outage

Thousands of Southern California Edison customers were left without power Friday evening in Newhall, according to officials.

The outage was reported before 6 p.m. and impacted an estimated 4,550 customers in the area of Placerita Canyon and Railroad Avenue, based on Edison’s power outage online map.

The cause of the outage remains unknown and the estimated restoration time is expected by 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Edison.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.