Motorcycle crash snarls traffic in Newhall Pass

A multi-motorcycle crash sent at least three people to the hospital and snarled traffic in the Newhall Pass early Saturday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene for a crash involving at least three motorcycles at around 12:15 p.m. that were towed away from the collision scene on the southbound Highway 14 and Interstate 5, according to Officer Moises Marroquin.

Personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department also responded to the scene, where at least three individuals were taken to the hospital, according to an incident report from the LAFD.

“Firefighters assessed, treated and transported three patients, all in at least serious condition,” read the statement.

The age or gender of the patients was not immediately known.

A SigAlert was issued by 12:30 p.m. as the two left lanes of the I-5 south shut down due to the crash.