New Heights presents virtual arts symposium

News release

In celebration of October being National Arts and Humanities Month, the city of Santa Clarita hosts ARTober every year, offering free arts and humanities festivities throughout the month of October in the city of Santa Clarita.

An online event will be offered by the city of Santa Clarita, Artsinscv and The Main at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10: “Do the Hustle: How Artists Maximize Their Business.” The panel will feature artists Skye Amber Sweet, Naomi Young and David Heredia.

Free Arts Symposium joins the New Heights Artists Development Series and “ARTober” for a sequence of workshops and panel discussions designed to engage and educate creative individuals, no matter what level of experience. Held every Saturday in October, the Arts Symposium will feature visual, film, music and theater sessions.