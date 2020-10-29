One person reportedly wounded in Canyon Country shooting

First responders were called to a report of a possible shooting in Canyon Country Wednesday night.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed their response to the call shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Solamint Road.

“A male adult that was a reported victim of a gunshot,” said Supervisor Michael Pittman, a spokesman for the Fire Department, when asked about the initial call. “(He) is en route to a trauma center.”

Pittman added that no one had yet been transported to the hospital and that as of 10:15 p.m. personnel had just arrived at the scene.

Officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were unavailable to comment as of the publication of this article.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.