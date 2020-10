Rotary Club of Santa Clarita donated 17 bikes, along with other household supplies, to local veterans in need as part of their Bike Exchange event on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Active Service National Guard member, Bryan Espinoza, left, and Alicia Espinoza assist son, Nicholas, 3, as he picks out a bicycle during the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Bike Exchange held in Santa Clarita on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Club member John Labick, right, helps Matthew Monteon, 8, , pick out a bicycle during the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Bike Exchange held in Santa Clarita on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

United States Air Force veteran Shane Cavette loads bicycles for himself and his four daughters during the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Bike Exchange held in Santa Clarita on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal