Public Health: 1,300 new COVID-19 cases countywide, nearly 40 in SCV

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,324
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 272,653
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 21
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,626
Underlying health conditions overall: 92%
Hospitalizations countywide: 730; 27% of whom are in the ICU
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 2: 9, with 266 discharged since the onset of the pandemic
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 39
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,272
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 61, includes 1 new death from Henry Mayo reported Friday
The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 3,575
Unincorporated – Acton: 73
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 28
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 9
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 143
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,091 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4
Unincorporated – Newhall: 14
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 28
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 4
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 171
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 78
Unincorporated – Valencia: 47
