Public Health: 81new COVID-19 cases in SCV

The Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 figures Saturday, counting 81 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours, a number that county officials have attributed to a backlog of about 1,200 cases due to “technical issues with data reporting systems this week.”

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 81

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 7,073

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 73

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 2,173

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 298,937

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 17

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,989

Hospitalizations countywide: 770; 29% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 21: 12, with 290 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

The latest number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 4,185

Unincorporated – Acton: 83

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 31

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 170

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,164 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 5

Unincorporated – Newhall: 24

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 33

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 195

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 103

Unincorporated – Valencia: 52

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.