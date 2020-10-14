Public Health outlines new private gathering requirements

Private gatherings of certain sizes will be permitted beginning on Thursday in L.A. County, while large gatherings — excluding people in houses of worship or at public protests — remain prohibited, Los Angeles County Public Health officials said Wednesday.

The change comes after Sacramento changed their guidelines last week in relation to gatherings. Beginning on Thursday in L.A. County, said Barbara Ferrer, the director of the Public Health Department, gatherings of three or less households will no longer be prohibited.

“It is recommended that if you do gather with two other households, you do so with the same households, each time creating a quasi bubble,” said Ferrer. “That can reduce the risk of spreading.”

Ferrer once again recommended that people wear masks during the gatherings and that if people do feel ill, that they should not participate in these group activities.

Additionally, Ferrer warned, on the heels of the L.A. Lakers clinching their 17th NBA championship, that if people went to celebrate or conjoin with people outside their household, that they should be aware they could have been exposed to the coronavirus.

“If you were in a crowd with non household members, especially if people weren’t wearing their face coverings and were chanting, cheering or singing, you may have been exposed to COVID-19,” said Ferrer.

The director of public health reminded people that the virus can spread, even between people who are not showing any symptoms at the time.

“If you attended one of these gatherings, it’s very important that you stay away from other people, especially from those at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 and monitor yourself for symptoms for the full 14 days from your exposure.”

Since the county has allowed schools to return students to campus that are considered “high-need,” such as special education and English learners, 837 schools have opted to offer in-person education to these students, totaling 17,000 students and 11,000 staff.

These numbers have included a number of Santa Clarita Valley schools.

In total, 62 applications for waivers for TK-2 students to return to campus have been received by the county, however a number of them were incomplete. 30 schools per week will be allowed once the county decides that the general population is able to return at those specific school sites.

In Los Angeles County within the last day, 22 people have died as related to COVID-19. Of those five people were over the age of 80, seven were between the ages of 65-75, five were between 50-64, one was between the ages of 30-49 and one person was between the ages of 18 and 29.

Both the person who died in the 18-29 age range and the person who died in the 30-49 age range did not have underlying conditions.

These latest numbers bring the total number of deaths in L.A. County related to L.A. County to 6,812. In the last day, there were 1,329 new cases and 285,016 new cases.

The Public Health Department is expected to provide an update on the specific number of cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, for both the incorporated and unincorporated communities, later Wednesday afternoon.