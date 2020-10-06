Regal Theaters pause opening until further notice

The parent company of Regal Theaters announced Monday the plan to suspend the operation of its movie theaters until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Cineworld, which owns two Regal Theaters in Santa Clarita, announced the company won’t be reopening, despite Los Angeles County taking steps to reopen more businesses. Regal Theaters already opened in less-restricted counties, and those will be closing effective Thursday.

“In response to an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures, Regal will suspend operations at all theaters at the close of business on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, until further notice,” said a notice posted on Regal Theaters’ Twitter page.

All 536 Regal Theaters in the United States and all 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theaters in Europe will be closed.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations once film studios are able to bring their pipeline of major movie releases back to the big screen. We can assure you that once a lineup of movie releases is confirmed, we will be ready to reopen our cinemas, as we did in July, with the same safety levels you have already seen while at the same time keeping the great experience that you are used to getting from us,” a statement released by Cineworld said.