Report of car over the side of the road prompts multi-agency response

A report of a vehicle over the side of the road in the north end of Saugus prompted a multi-agency response on Thursday.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the reported crash near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Vasquez Canyon Road at 5:48 p.m., as well as Angeles National Forest and California Highway Patrol officials.

“(The call) is for a gray Honda over the side,” said Supervisor Cheryl Sims of the Fire Department.

A helicopter was also requested by first responders in order to assist in any possible search-and-rescue effort; however, it was ultimately canceled.

When officials arrived on scene, they were able to retrieve one patient from the single-car crash, Sims said. Medical personnel are in the process of examining the patient and determining whether to transport them to the hospital, she added.

All units outside of the initial fire engine and ambulance were canceled.