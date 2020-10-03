Response prompted after vehicle collides with gas meter

Firefighters were dispatched to the Parklane mobile home park in Canyon Country around 7:15 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a traffic collision involving a structure, fire officials said.

While the initial reports indicated that a vehicle had collided with a mobile home, units arriving on the scene determined that it had in fact struck a gas meter, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Martin Rangel.

After clearing the scene, fire officials informed the gas company of incident, said Rangel.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responding on the scene put up tape to keep residents away from the damaged meter.

By 8:45 p.m. the tape had been removed and residents allowed to move freely through the area.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, said Rangel.