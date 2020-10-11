Rollover crash on Highway 14 slows traffic Saturday night

Traffic backed up on the northbound lanes of Highway 14 Saturday night as first responders worked to clear the roadway following a single/vehicle rollover crash just north of the Soledad Canyon Road offramp.

The collision was first reported at 8:15 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol officer Patrick Kimball.

Units arriving on the scene found a blue sedan on its side with all occupants outside of the vehicle, said Kimball.

Fire Department personnel responding to the incident evaluated the occupants and found no major injuries, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Miguel Ornelas.

“We didn’t transport anyone,” Ornelas said.

No arrests were made in relation to the crash, according to Kimball.