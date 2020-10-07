Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies seek ID theft suspect

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are seeking a female burglary suspect who broke into a car, stealing a purse and wallet.

The victim’s vehicle was parked at Heritage Park on the 24100 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, between 6:45-7:20 p.m., according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

“The suspect then also used the victim’s credit cards at a retail store in Canyon Country,” according to evidence obtained by SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is being asked to call Detective Barnes at the Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-255-1121. (Anonymous tips may also be submitted through LA “Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.LACrimeStoppers.org. Refer file number 920-12791-0648-340.)