SCV deputies find Oregon fugitive while on patrol

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported finding a “fugitive of justice out of Oregon,” while on patrol Thursday.

Darwin Hutchings, whose residence was listed as a transient in the Newhall area, was taken into custody on an “observation arrest,” according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email.

Deputies contacted Hutchings, whose occupation was listed as construction tattoo art, and reported he was allegedly in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia.

A Klamath County Sheriff’s Office news release alleges Hutchings and an accomplice committed a home-invasion robbery shortly before 8 a.m. June 5 at a home in Oregon.

“The victim told 911 he had just been robbed minutes earlier, at gunpoint, by two unknown men who had displayed a handgun after knocking on his front door,” the release noted. “According to the victim, the two men demanded money and forced him to lay on the floor until they left. The victim was able to provide a vehicle description as the men drove from his property.”

Authorities found an airsoft handgun and several hundred dollars in the vehicle, according to a Herald and News report.

Hutchings was wanted in lieu of $238,000 bail on suspicion of two counts of robbery; two counts of theft; burglary; menacing; harassment; and criminal conspiracy (to commit robbery).

Hutchings was being held Friday at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.