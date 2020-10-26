SCV deputies set up containment in Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies set up a containment in search for a battery suspect in Newhall Sunday afternoon, according to sheriff’s officials.
Deputies responded to the area following reports of a battery on the 25000 block of Hawkbryn Ave at the Mulberry Mobile Home Park around 3:30 p.m., according to Lt. James Royal.
“The suspect ran from deputies, and a containment was set up,” added Sgt. Aaron Jacob.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene for a patient who might’ve had a hand laceration, according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims.
No transports were made as a result of the incident, Sims added.
The containment was set up around the mobile home park, as deputies searched for the suspect.
As of 4:30 p.m., the containment was broken down, as “the search of the area was met with negative results,” Jacob said.
The suspect remained at large as of 5 p.m., Jacob added.