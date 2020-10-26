SCV deputies set up containment in Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies set up a containment in search for a battery suspect in Newhall Sunday afternoon, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responded to the area following reports of a battery on the 25000 block of Hawkbryn Ave at the Mulberry Mobile Home Park around 3:30 p.m., according to Lt. James Royal.

“The suspect ran from deputies, and a containment was set up,” added Sgt. Aaron Jacob.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies search for a suspect at a mobile home park in Newhall Sunday afternoon. October 25, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene for a patient who might’ve had a hand laceration, according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

No transports were made as a result of the incident, Sims added.

The containment was set up around the mobile home park, as deputies searched for the suspect.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies set up a command post at the intersection of Wiley Canyon Road and Calgrove Blvd as they search for a suspect near a mobile home park in Newhall Sunday afternoon. October 25, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel and SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to reports of a battery at a mobile home park in Newhall Sunday afternoon. October 25, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

As of 4:30 p.m., the containment was broken down, as “the search of the area was met with negative results,” Jacob said.

The suspect remained at large as of 5 p.m., Jacob added.