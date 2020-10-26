SCV deputies set up containment in Newhall

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel and SCV Sheriff's Station deputies respond to reports of a battery at a mobile home park in Newhall Sunday afternoon. October 25, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies set up a containment in search for a battery suspect in Newhall Sunday afternoon, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responded to the area following reports of a battery on the 25000 block of Hawkbryn Ave at the Mulberry Mobile Home Park around 3:30 p.m., according to Lt. James Royal. 

“The suspect ran from deputies, and a containment was set up,” added Sgt. Aaron Jacob.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies search for a suspect at a mobile home park in Newhall Sunday afternoon. October 25, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene for a patient who might’ve had a hand laceration, according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

No transports were made as a result of the incident, Sims added.

The containment was set up around the mobile home park, as deputies searched for the suspect.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies set up a command post at the intersection of Wiley Canyon Road and Calgrove Blvd as they search for a suspect near a mobile home park in Newhall Sunday afternoon. October 25, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel and SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to reports of a battery at a mobile home park in Newhall Sunday afternoon. October 25, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

As of 4:30 p.m., the containment was broken down, as “the search of the area was met with negative results,” Jacob said.

The suspect remained at large as of 5 p.m., Jacob added. 

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies search for a suspect at a mobile home park in Newhall Sunday afternoon. October 25, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

