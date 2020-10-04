SCV sees four COVID-19-related deaths

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday, with four additional deaths reported in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the local death toll to 65:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 993
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 274,565

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 5
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,647

Hospitalizations countywide:673; 28% of whom are in the ICU
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 2: 9, with 266 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 24
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,301
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 65

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,609
Unincorporated – Acton: 73
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 28
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 9
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 145
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,096 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4
Unincorporated – Newhall: 14
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 28
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 6
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 173
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 85
Unincorporated – Valencia: 48

