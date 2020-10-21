SCV sees four new COVID-19 deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday, one of which was reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, bringing the local death toll to 72.

In additon, California Public Health Department updated its metrics for each county on the state’s blueprint for reopening Tuesday, with Los Angeles County still in the state’s most-restrictive tier.

In order to move into Tier 2, which would allow for more reopenings, a county’s case rate must be at or below seven new diagnoses per 100,000 residents per day, with a testing positivity rate of 5% to 8%.

Though the county’s positivity rate is 3.4%, which meets the qualifications, its case rate is significantly above the threshold at 10.1 per 100,000 residents, and its adjusted case rate is 7.6, which is adjusted depending on the county’s testing volume, according to the state data released Tuesday, based on results from the week ending Oct. 10.

Public Health also released updated COVID-19 figures late Tuesday evening, following technical issues with their data reporting systems:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 713

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 290,009

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 39

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,912

Hospitalizations countywide: 730; 30% of whom are in the ICU and 14% on ventilators

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 20: 12

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 18

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,792

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 72, including 1 reported by Henry Mayo Oct. 20

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,960

Unincorporated – Acton: 78

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 30

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 163

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,153 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 5

Unincorporated – Newhall: 15

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 28

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 189

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 91

Unincorporated – Valencia: 52

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.