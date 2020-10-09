Dirt biking is one of the most thrilling adventure sports. But, if the perils of accidents and crashes are keeping you from soaking your senses in this adventure, buying a top-rated bike helmet is what you need.

Dirt biking cannot happen without a helmet, and hence, the manufacturers always design outstanding helmets that meet strict security standards. With their functional designs and coming-of-age technological features, These helmets ensure that you have safe riding experience.

Let’s read in detail about the top-rated dirt bike helmets in 2020.

6D ATR-2 Dirt Bike Helmet

6D is a helmet brand that is synonymous with performance and ATR-2 attests to the brand’s determination to create safe and hard-wearing dirt bike helmets.

ODS technology is the most lauded feature of this helmet. The kinetic energy management design conjugated with an active suspension system curtails the energy reaching your brain on impact with the help of 27 dampers lining the helmet.

Furthermore, ATR-2 has multiple intake and exhaust ports to keep you comfortable throughout the ride. The visor design keeps dirt and rocks from reaching your face.

This helmet weighs 1480 grams, which makes it one of the lightest dirt bike helmets available on the market.

Shoei VFX-Evo

When it comes to safety standards, Shoei is ranked among the top-notch helmet brands in the world.

The helmet’s Multi-Ply Matrix AIM+ Shell construction makes it one of the safest helmets for dirt biking. Your safety is further enhanced by Motion Energy Distribution System (MEDS), which is Shoei’s patented safety system.

The high-performance ventilation system features meticulously placed ventilation channels facilitating optimum air-flow inside the helmet along with dual-density EPS liner. The Max-Dry liner absorbs all the sweat in a blink of an eye.

The large eye port design provides better vision and easily accommodates over-sized goggles. EQRS (Emergency Quick-Release System) facilities easy helmet removal after a crash.

Arai VX-Pro 4 Motocross Helmet

Arai is one of the leading helmet brands. From Motocross to Enduro, its helmets dominate every biking trail.

Constructed from composite, Arai’s VX-Pro 4 provides excellent protection without adding weight.

Equipped with an emergency release system, it prevents further exacerbation of the rider’s condition after a heavy crash.

The Arai ventilation system keeps you dry and comfortable during the most challenging rides. The re-designed peak further enhances the cooling capability of this helmet.

The design features of VX-Pro provide a tailored fit to you by virtue of removable temple and cheek pads.

Alpinestars- Supertech M10

Alpinestars M10 is a premium helmet armoured with the latest technologies to provide you matchless protection. One of the most notable safety features of this helmet is the collar protection feature, whereby a rubber gasket runs along the base of the helmet to protect your collarbone from high impacts. Other safety features include MIPS (multi-directional impact protection system) and removable cheek pads.

The ventilation system features 16 inlets and five exhaust ports. The channels direct warm air through the porting system inside the construction and direct air away from the head. This one-of-a-kind ventilation system enhances your comfort.

The helmet allows you to adjust the shell position as per your comfort. With three attachment points, you can adjust the helmet in higher, lower, or neutral positions.

Bell Moto-9 Carbon Flex

It is a carbon composite Motocross helmet loaded with supreme design and safety features.

To begin with, the helmet has an admirable interior lining system. A three-layer impact system, made from three densities of material, provides greater impact protection. The three layers react as per the level of impact and prevent you from sustaining severe injuries. The magnetic clip-in system makes helmet removal easy without causing the head to move.

The helmet has a very adaptive fit and a sublime ventilation system. The Velocity Flow Ventilation System facilitates a seamless movement of air inside the helmet.

Fox Racing V3

Fox helmets are considered the best helmets for Motocross and off-roading. The V3 helmet, which is the flagship helmet of this brand, is an epitome of safety helmets.

The Fluid Inside technology efficiently dissipates linear and rotational energy during high-impact crashes to keep your head safe. The dual-density Varizorb EPS liner further boosts your safety. Furthermore, MVRS or Magnetic Visor Release System facilitates visor detachment during a crash.

The high-vent design optimizes airflow, and the X-static comfort liners keep your head dry and cool.

The bottom line

A helmet constitutes the most important part of riding safety gear, and these helmets ensure your safety even on the most rugged tracks. Select from these top-rated dirt bike helmets in 2020 and have a safe riding experience without having to worry about getting injured.