Two-car collision temporarily stops traffic

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-car collision outside of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Friday.

Deputies responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of McBean Parkway and Orchard Village Road., which temporarily halted traffic.

Deputies received the call at 10:46 a.m., according to Sgt. Guillermo Martinez with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Guillermo added there were no notations of injuries sustained by the collision, but the official report had not been received by deputies at the scene.

Traffic was temporarily halted while debris from the collision was cleaned, but was opened shortly after.