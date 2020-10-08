UCLA blood drive next week

By Claire Schlaman

For The Signal

With a critical blood shortage in effect due to the coronavirus outbreak, UCLA will be hosting a blood drive at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Tuesday, Oct. 13, from noon until 5 p.m.

To ensure social distancing guidelines, organizers are recommending those who might donate to schedule an appointment.

With select blood donations, COVID-19 antibody testing will also be available. Antibody testing indicates if a person has already contracted the virus and recovered.

Eligible donors will also receive a promotional item for their donations.

Officials remind donors to eat and drink plenty of fluids before heading to the blood drive.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is located at 24901 Orchard Village Road in Valencia, and the blood drive will take place in Spurling Hall.

Appointments can be made at www.ucedonor.com. Click on Blood Drives and enter “SSECH” into the Account Code box.