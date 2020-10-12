‘Unauthorized’ ballot drop box removed from outside Castaic church

A sign taped to a large metal box located outside Freedom’s Way Baptist Church in Castaic that read “Official Ballot Drop Box” has been removed following reports that it was an unauthorized, unofficial ballot drop box.

The church’s pastor, Jerry Cook, posted a photo of the box on Facebook last week, with a caption that read, “Our church has a voting drop box in front of our complex. If you are voting early, drop your ballot on by.”

This box and others like it are actually illegal, according to state officials.

“Our office has been made aware of unauthorized, non-official ballot drop boxes being used or having been proposed to be used at local political party offices, candidate headquarters and churches throughout the state,” a statement released by California Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s office Sunday read. “Examples provided to our office include boxes or containers labeled simply as ‘ballot drop boxes,’ while others have been designated misleadingly as ‘official ballot drop boxes.’”

Those who erect or advertise unofficial ballot boxes could be charged with a felony, punishable by two to four years in prison, per the statement.

Official ballot boxes are placed in public areas of Los Angeles County and adorned with county seals and symbols including this one, located at the Santa Clarita Metrolink Station. October 12, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Official ballot boxes are placed in public areas of Los Angeles County and adorned with county seals and symbols including this one, located at the Santa Clarita Metrolink Station. October 12, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Only county elections officials have the authority to erect ballot drop boxes, and they have done so, with 400 secure ballot drop boxes located across L.A. County.

L.A. County Recorder/Registrar’s office officials confirmed Monday they received reports over the weekend that places of worship had placed ballot drop boxes on their property, identifying them as “official.”

“To be clear, they are not official county drop boxes,” according to a statement released by registrar officials. “The drop boxes identified at these places of worship do not comply with regulations for ballot drop boxes.”

Since then, the county Recorder/Registrar’s Office has attempted to reach these places of worship as they work with county counsel to issue a cease-and-desist letter, also notifying the Secretary of State’s Office.

Instead, registrar officials encourage all voters looking to return their voted ballot do so in-person at an official drop box.

Neither Cook, nor Freedom’s Way Baptist Church, were available for comment as of the publication of this story.

To find an official ballot box location in L.A. County near you, visit locator.LAvote.net.

Official ballot boxes are placed in public areas of Los Angeles County and adorned with county seals and symbols including this one, located at the Santa Clarita Metrolink Station. October 12, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.