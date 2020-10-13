Units respond to pedestrian struck by a vehicle

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Saugus Monday evening.

“The call came in at 6:41 (p.m.) and units got to the scene at 6:48 (p.m.),” said Supervisor Bernard Peters.

The pedestrian required transportation to the hospital, as the injuries sustained were considered significant, according to Supervisor Imy McBride.

The pedestrian was struck on the 23100 block of Cerca Drive, near Las Mananitas Drive, in Saugus, according to fire officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials were not available for comment as of this story’s publication.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as information becomes available.