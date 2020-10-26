Valencia, Canyon Car Wash hosts Halloween fundraiser

Join in on some spooky Halloween fun, as the Valencia and Canyon car washes support the American Cancer Society with a Halloween Family Car Wash this weekend.

“Josh and I both have a deep passion for this business and devote our time to ensuring that customers have an impressive experience,” said Greg Paul, co-owner of the family-owned car washes.

Co-owner Josh Block agreed, adding, “We are committed to supporting our community and hope that our business can make a difference through our charitable outreach.”

The cousins are the third generation to manage the car washes, which were created when Chuck Socket and his son-in-law Jeff Paul opened the Valencia Car Wash in 1988, followed by the Canyon Car Wash in 2012.

Since then, the family has been committed to contributing to local nonprofits and community causes in Santa Clarita, giving away hundreds of free car wash certificates to fundraisers each year.

This year, they’ll be supporting the ACS with their Halloween event, with 100% of the proceeds collected going to the ACS, according to ACS officials.

Through the weekend, the car wash itself is expected to be decorated with festive Halloween decorations, featuring lighting effects and creepy Halloween music, while car wash employees are set to donn costumes and be joined by ACS volunteers, who are expected to hand out candy.

Participants can enjoy the spooky Halloween drive-thru experience from the safety of their car for a $20 donation, which includes a “Best of the Best” express car wash, a $13 value.

The Halloween Family Car Wash is scheduled 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at both the Valencia Car Wash, located at 24233 Creekside Road in Valencia, and Canyon Car Wash, located at 18727 Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country. No appointment is necessary at either location.