Woman arrested on suspicion of elder abuse

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a woman Thursday on suspicion of elder abuse after she allegedly pushed her elderly stepfather to the ground, law enforcement officials said.

The 46-year-old Newhall resident was arrested and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station after deputies responded to the 23400 block of Newhall Avenue regarding a call for service, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

The call deputies received was of a 71-year-old man pushed by the suspect, his stepdaughter, during a verbal argument on Oct. 1.

“During a verbal argument between the victim and suspect, the victim attempted to escort the suspect out of his room when the suspect kicked the door open, causing the victim to stumble back,” said Arriaga. “The suspect approached the victim and pushed him, causing the victim to fall down onto his oxygen tank.”

The 71-year-old sustained minor injuries and was released from the scene when deputies conducted an investigation, according to Arriaga.

The woman was held at the station in lieu of bail set at $50,000, according to the sheriff’s station arrest log.