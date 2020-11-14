CA-25 Congressional race closes in with 100-vote gap

One of California’s six closest contests held a razor-thin gap in votes Friday as incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, led by just more than 100 votes in the 25th Congressional District race.

At approximately 50% each, Garcia had received 166,617 votes against challenger Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, who had earned 166,513, according to the Secretary of State. The percentages stood at 50.02% for Garcia and 49.98% for Smith.

In the state’s 21st Senate District, also considered one of the state’s six close elections, Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, remained the top vote-getter with 50.7%, leaving opponent Kipp Mueller at 49.3%.

Two other local elections kept a razor-thin gap Friday following the county’s update.

Michelle Jenkins led Jerry Danielsen in the College of the Canyons board of trustees Area 4 election by less than 1% — a 231-vote difference.

BJ Atkins secured the top spot with 28.56% of the vote in the race for the SCV Water Agency board of directors Division 3, but the next two candidates, Kathye Armitage and incumbent Maria Gutzeit, were separated by only 142 votes.

California has an estimated 959,216 outstanding ballots that remain to be processed, of which 98,440 were from L.A. County, according to elections officials Friday.

Breakdown of additional races; state and congressional races according to California Secretary of State and local races according to L.A. County, unless otherwise indicated:

25th Congressional District

Christy Smith (D): 49.98%, 166,513.

Mike Garcia (R, incumbent): 50.02%, 166,617.

21st Senate District:

Scott Wilk (R, incumbent): 50.7%, 188,961.

Kipp Muller (D): 49.3%, 183,938.

27th Senate District

Henry Stern (D, incumbent): 60.2%, 281,881.

Houman Salem (R): 39.8%, 186,010.

36th Assembly District

Tom Lackey (R, incumbent): 55.1%, 98,919.

Steve Fox (D): 44.9%, 80,682.

38th Assembly District

Suzette Valladares (R): 76.1%, 147,215.

Lucie Volotzky (R): 23.9%, 46,225.

City Council (top two of nine candidates win)

Cameron Smyth: 31.25%, 55,931.

Jason Gibbs: 16.17%, 28,928.

Kelvin Driscoll: 14.48%, 25,908.

Chris Werthe: 11.14%. 19,938.

TimBen Boydston: 9.74%, 17,437.

Aakash Ahuja: 7.81%, 13,983.

Selina Thomas: 7.42%, 13,278.

Kenneth Dean: 1.51%, 2,703.

Douglas Fraser: 0.47%, 848.

SCV Water Agency (top two in each division win)

Division 1

Gary Martin (incumbent): 33%, 18,898.

Beth Braunstein: 26.91%, 15,408.

Karla Waymire: 20.94%, 11,989.

Christine Okamoto: 19.16%, 10,972.

Division 2

Ed Colley (incumbent): 33.92%, 22,273.

Piotr Orzechowski: 30.50%, 20,030.

Valerie Bradford: 19.04%, 12,502.

Anna Kumar: 16.55%, 10,866.

Division 3

BJ Atkins (incumbent): 28.56%, 16,635.

Kathye Armitage: 24.31%, 14,164.

Maria Gutzeit (incumbent): 24.07%, 14,022.

Stacy Fortner: 23.06%, 13,432.

SCV school boards

William S. Hart Union High School District

Trustee Area No. 1

Linda Storli (incumbent): 45.72%, 10,012.

Alyssa Williams: 35.23%, 7,716.

Gordon Kirkpatrick: 19.05%, 4,171.

Trustee Area No. 4

James Webb: 55.41%, 13,947.

Steve Sturgeon (Incumbent): 44.59%, 11,224.

Saugus Union School District

Trustee Area No. 3

Katherine Cooper: 51.65%, 4,683.

Christian Gadbois: 48.35%, 4,383.

Trustee Area No. 4

Matthew Watson: 64.19%, 7,213.

Sage Rafferty: 35.81%, 4,024.

College of the Canyons

Trustee Area No. 2

Edel Alonso (incumbent): 59.14%, 13,780.

Tony Watson: 40.86%, 9,521.

Trustee Area No. 3

Sebastian Cazares: 52.06%. 13,407.

Fred Arnold: 47.94%, 12,344.

Trustee Area No. 4

Michelle Jenkins (incumbent): 50.44%, 13,106.

Jerry Danielsen: 49.56%, 12,875.

L.A. County Measure J