CA-25: Garcia and Smith meet at 50% again

The race to fill the 25th Congressional District seat has seesawed over the past week and after falling shortly behind Monday, incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, regained the lead Tuesday but by less than 160 votes.

Garcia and challenger Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, once again reached the 50-50% mark Tuesday. The gap in votes between the two fell narrower than Monday’s when Smith led with 50.2% of the vote over Garcia at 49.5%. The congressman was ahead by only 159 votes after additional ballot counts were released Tuesday, according to the California Secretary of State.

In the 21st Senate District, incumbent state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, maintained his lead with 50.6% of the vote over his Democratic challenger Kipp Mueller, who has received 49.4%, according to the state.

With less than a 260-vote difference, two other local elections in the Santa Clarita Valley were still too close to call Tuesday.

In the College of the Canyons board of trustees Area 4 race, incumbent Michele Jenkins led by 259 votes (50.50%) over challenger Jerry Danielsen (49.50%), according to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

For the SCV Water Agency board of directors Division 3 election, incumbent BJ Atkins kept the lead with 28.60% of the vote. Just behind were candidates Kathye Armitage, with 24.30% and incumbent Maria Gutzeit with 24.05%.

California has an estimated 2.09 million outstanding ballots that remain to be processed, of which more than 142,700 were from L.A. County, approximately 76,200 from Ventura County and about 210,000 mail ballots in San Bernardino County, according to elections officials Tuesday.

Breakdown of additional races; state and congressional races according to California Secretary of State and local races according to L.A. County, unless otherwise indicated:

25th Congressional District

Christy Smith (D): 50%, 165,019.

Mike Garcia (R, incumbent): 50%, 165,178.

21st Senate District:

Scott Wilk (R, incumbent): 50.6%, 182,813.

Kipp Muller (D): 49.4%, 178,175.

27th Senate District

Henry Stern (D, incumbent): 60.3%, 279,761.

Houman Salem (R): 39.7%, 184,296.

36th Assembly District

Tom Lackey (R, incumbent): 54.6%, 94,056.

Steve Fox (D): 45.4%, 78,286.

38th Assembly District

Suzette Valladares (R): 76.1%, 146,115.

Lucie Volotzky (R): 23.9%, 45,829.

City Council (top two of nine candidates win)

Cameron Smyth: 31.28%, 55,599.

Jason Gibbs: 16.18%, 28,760.

Kelvin Driscoll: 14.47%, 25,725.

Chris Werthe: 11.14%. 19,795.

TimBen Boydston: 9.75%, 17,324.

Aakash Ahuja: 7.79%, 13,846.

Selina Thomas: 7.41%, 13,166.

Kenneth Dean: 1.51%, 2,677.

Douglas Fraser: 0.47%, 839.

SCV Water Agency (top two in each division win)

Division 1

Gary Martin (incumbent): 33.02%, 18,789.

Beth Braunstein: 26.88%, 15,293.

Karla Waymire: 20.96%, 11,928.

Christine Okamoto: 19.14%, 10,893.

Division 2

Ed Colley (incumbent): 33.93%, 22,137.

Piotr Orzechowski: 30.49%, 19,890.

Valerie Bradford: 19.04%, 12,422.

Anna Kumar: 16.54%, 10,787.

Division 3

BJ Atkins (incumbent): 28.60%, 16,553.

Kathye Armitage: 24.30%, 14,063.

Maria Gutzeit (incumbent): 24.05%, 13,919.

Stacy Fortner: 23.04%, 13,334.

SCV school boards

William S. Hart Union High School District

Trustee Area No. 1

Linda Storli (incumbent): 45.75%, 9,950.

Alyssa Williams: 35.22%, 7,659.

Gordon Kirkpatrick: 19.03%, 4,139.

Trustee Area No. 4

James Webb: 55.34%, 13,842.

Steve Sturgeon (Incumbent): 44.66%, 11,171.

Saugus Union School District

Trustee Area No. 3

Katherine Cooper: 51.67%, 4,649.

Christian Gadbois: 48.33%, 4,349.

Trustee Area No. 4

Matthew Watson: 64.21%, 7,160.

Sage Rafferty: 35.79%, 3,991.

College of the Canyons

Trustee Area No. 2

Edel Alonso (incumbent): 59.20%, 13,696.

Tony Watson: 40.80%, 9,438.

Trustee Area No. 3

Sebastian Cazares: 52.02%. 13,294.

Fred Arnold: 47.98%, 12,260.

Trustee Area No. 4

Michelle Jenkins (incumbent): 50.50%, 13,043.

Jerry Danielsen: 49.50%, 12,784.

L.A. County Measure J