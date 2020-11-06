CA has yet to count 4.5M ballots, 790K in L.A. County, per election officials

An estimated 4.5 million outstanding ballots remain to be counted in California, including more than 790,000 in Los Angeles County, elections officials announced Thursday.

The state has already processed 12.4 million and must continue processing vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before election day and received by county elections officials no later than 17 days after Nov. 3.

In L.A. County, the preliminary estimate of outstanding ballots to be processed marked 791,200, which include 693,000 vote-by-mail ballots, 87,000 conditional voter registration ballots, 2,000 provisional and 9,200 that have write-ins, are damaged, need to be remade, or require further review, according to county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan.

On Wednesday evening, the county, with an estimated population of 10 million residents, reported a total of 618,200 outstanding ballots, a figure that included 520,000 vote-by-mail ballots.

The county registrar offered an update Thursday afternoon that included 156,410 vote-by-mail ballots processed since election night and consisted of ballots received on Sunday, Nov. 1, via the various drop-off methods. The county’s total election results count is now 3.53 million, which is 61.98% of eligible county voters.

In L.A. County, the Registrar-Recorder’s office will continue to accept vote-by-mail ballots that are postmarked by election day and received through Friday, Nov. 20, officials said.

