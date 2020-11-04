College of the Canyons receives preliminary vote totals

The three elections that will determine the majority of the makeup of the College of the Canyons board of trustees for the coming years received their first ballot return numbers shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Santa Clarita Community College District, which governs COC, has a five-member elected board whose elections are held every two years, with the trustee areas staggered.

The first board meeting in the December following the election is the swear-in date for the candidates selected in November. The terms are for four years.

This year, three seats on the board were open in Trustee Areas 2, 3 and 4.

Trustee Area No. 2 (as of 8:55 p.m.)

Edel Alonso (Incumbent): 10,883 (60.81%).

Tony Watson: 7,014 (39.19%).

Trustee Area No. 3 (as of 8:30 p.m.)

Sebastian Cazares: 10,479 (53.02%).

Fred Arnold: 9,287 (46.98%).

Trustee Area No. 4 (as of 8:30 p.m.)

Michelle Jenkins: 9,744 (51.27%).

Jerry Danielsen: 9,261 (48.73%).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available